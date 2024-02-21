GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 7.1% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 56,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 51,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

GMV Minerals Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About GMV Minerals

(Get Free Report)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.