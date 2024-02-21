Graco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Graco has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,450,183. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GGG

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.