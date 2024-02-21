Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Graham worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $713.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $749.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $703.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

