Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Carter's worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,337 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 272,662 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile



Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

