Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 30,710 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 153.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,774 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.8 %

TPR opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

