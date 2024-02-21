Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,454,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 297.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 335,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

