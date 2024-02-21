Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vontier by 840.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after acquiring an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

