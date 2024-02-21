Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 16,370 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSH

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.