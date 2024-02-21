Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 770,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after buying an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,529,000 after buying an additional 198,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

