Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,926 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Robert Half by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Robert Half by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

