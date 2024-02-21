Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

