Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

