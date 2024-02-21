Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

NYSE BG opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

