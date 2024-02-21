Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,493 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

