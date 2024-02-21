Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

