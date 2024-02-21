Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 33,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,371 shares of company stock valued at $25,086,158 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

