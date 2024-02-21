Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 30,710 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,774 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tapestry by 189.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Tapestry by 47.2% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

