Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

