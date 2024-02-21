Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

