Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,926 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RHI opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.