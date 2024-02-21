Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,239 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

