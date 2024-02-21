Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 109 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,699.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,673.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,599.45. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

