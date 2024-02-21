Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 120,674 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,674 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of JOYY worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JOYY by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

YY opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

