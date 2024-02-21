Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 199,517 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 199,517 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

