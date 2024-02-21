Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 34,900 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

