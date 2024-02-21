Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 67,393 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

