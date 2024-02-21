Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 67,393 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.