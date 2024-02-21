Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 92,172 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,172 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $202.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.