Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Green Plains worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 8.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $305,683. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Green Plains stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.