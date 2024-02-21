GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
GWA Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57.
About GWA Group
