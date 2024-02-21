Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927,925 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 382,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.55% of Halliburton worth $199,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 237.6% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after buying an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 207,037 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 202.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

