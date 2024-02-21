Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.87

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.45. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 139,152 shares changing hands.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Seng Bank
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.