Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.87

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.45. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 139,152 shares changing hands.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.