Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 77.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

