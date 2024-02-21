Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 44.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

