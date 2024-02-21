H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.
HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
