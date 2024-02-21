H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HEES opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after buying an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

