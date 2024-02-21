Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

