Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

