HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.
About HemaCare
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
