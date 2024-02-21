HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DINO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 531,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,454. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

