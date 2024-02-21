HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

