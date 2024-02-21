HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 106,059 Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 42.42% of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HARD opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

