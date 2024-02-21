HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,025,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Down 0.1 %

GNTX stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

