HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

