HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 569,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

