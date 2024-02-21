HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 13,111 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 685,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

