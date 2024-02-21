HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 43,459 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 137.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 65.2% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

