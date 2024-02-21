HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACRS
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aclaris Therapeutics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.