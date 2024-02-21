HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

