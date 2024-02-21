HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 133,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 269.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

