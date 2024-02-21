HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $25.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

